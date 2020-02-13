How Kobe Bryant’s death inspired Amber Rose’s new FACE tattoo

Amber Rose has revealed that Kobe Bryant inspired her brand new face tattoo.

The words “Bash Slash” are now written across her forehead in a permanent inking in homage to her children Sebastian Thomaz and Slash Edwards.

During an appearance on Fox Soul TV, Amber explained that the shock of Kobe Bryant’s death made her want the very visible tattoos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 11, 2020 at 10:04pm PST

“I gotta be honest, and I don’t want this to sound corny, but after Kobe died it made me reflect on my life,” she said.

“I thought about my dad and my dad had cancer when he was 40, and he went through remission and he’s good now but he almost died,” she continued.

“And I’m 36… I’ve been wanting this tattoo for a long time… life is so short, just do it. Just live your best life with no regrets.”

“That’s just how I felt, and I’m happy I did it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 12, 2020 at 8:34am PST

Kobe lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash last month, alongside a number of other passengers including his 13 year old daughter.

However, despite the tattoo’s symbolic meaning, Amber has death with criticism since unveiling her new look.

Amber responded to critics of her new ink in an Instagram post, writing:

“For the people that are telling me I’m too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I’m ‘too pretty’ even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me lol.”

“Or they would just tell me I’m ugly so either way: the moral of the story is do whatever the f–k you want in life — Muva.”