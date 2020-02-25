Hollywood reacts as Harvey Weinstein is found guilty of rape and sexual assault

"This is just the beginning"

Hollywood stars have shared their reactions to the news that Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

A jury of 12 men and women found the former movie mogul guilty on two of the five potential criminal charges he was accused of. He will be sentenced at a later date, but faces a sentence of up to 29 years.

Rose McGowan, who was the first of over 80 women to come forward with allegations of inappropriate behaviour about Weinstein, released a statement following his guilty verdict.

For the women who testified in this case, and walked through traumatic hell, you did a public service to girls and women everywhere, thank you.#ConvictWeinstein #Guilty — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) February 24, 2020

“Today is a powerful day and a huge step forward in collective healing,” she said.

“Twenty years ago, I decided to come after Weinstein because I’d heard about him doing this to someone else, and then I heard him doing it to someone else, and someone else.”

“Every one of us who has come forward, we have a name, we have a history, we have a life, we are more than Weinstein. But today, because of the brave women who bared their deepest hurts for the world to see, he’s in Rikers Island.”

I am heartened for his victims and for all those who said #metoo and #TimesUp that some justice has been done. https://t.co/5PYPfhRPjq — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) February 24, 2020

Margot Robbie also reacted to the news, after supporting friend Cara Delevingne after the model turned actress alleged that Weinstein sexually harassed her.

Posting to Instagram, Margot wrote: “Today’s guilty verdicts in the Weinstein trial are a testament to the bravery and resilience of the #SilenceBreakers, and a victory for survivors everywhere.”

“This is just the beginning. Join @TIMESUPNOW’s fight for safety, equity & justice in every workplace.”

Actress Rosanna Arquette thanked the jury for using their “common sense” when it came to making their decision in the trial.

She tweeted: “Gratitude to the brave women who’ve testified and to the jury for seeing through the dirty tactics of the defence.”

“We will change the laws in the future so that rape victims are heard and not discredited and so that it’s easier for people to report their rapes.”

A number of stars also tweeted their support for the verdict.