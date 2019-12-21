Hilary Duff SLAMS paparazzi for upsetting her children in online rant

"In a world where women are getting all these rights, this doesn't seem right to me at all"

Hilary Duff has revealed that her children become upset when pursued by the paparazzi.

The Lizzie McGuire actress has been focusing on growing her family over the past few years, but the paparazzi still follow her wherever she goes.

“Here I am just trying to get around with both my kids and I have paparazzi following me everywhere I go,” she shared on her Instagram stories.

“Two grown men, Three actually, one of them is running away.”

“Just following me and my kids to every location I go to,” she said, visibly annoyed .

“In a world where women are getting all these rights, this doesn’t seem right to me at all,” she shared.

Hilary then turned the camera on her upset 7-year-old son Luca and said:

“How much do you like that the paparazzi follows you? Makes you sad, huh? You hate it.”

Hilary has two children, Luca and one year old Banks Violet. She is currently filming for the reboot of Lizzie McGuire.