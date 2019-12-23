Hilary Duff reveals STUNNING wedding dress following secret ceremony

Hilary Duff has revealed her stunning wedding dress in a new Vogue video.

The TV star commissioned a dress from coveted British designer Jenny Packham for her wedding to Matthew Koma.

The modern dress features statement shoulder pads which carry huge, cape-like sleeves which trail to the ground to meet the dress hem.

Hilary said: “I feel really comfortable and I feel like it’s everything that I dreamed of.”

“The shoulders are so exciting to me. It has structure but it’s clean and simple. I knew that I wanted something modern.”

The dress also carries the couples initials and wedding date embroidered into the underskirt, as well as their children’s initials.

According to TMZ, the couple wed in a “private at-home ceremony” in Los Angeles.

Speaking to Vogue about the dress, designer Jenny said: “It was out first time working with Hilary.”

“Its an ivory colour – obviously ivory is much softer than white. It’s got quite a fishtail shape.”

“It’s got very empowered shoulders,” she said of the statement shoulder pads which are a stand out feature of the gown.

