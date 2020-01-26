Here’s a reminder of the nominees ahead of the 62nd Grammy Awards

The 62nd Grammy Awards will take place on tonight in L.A.
Hosted by Alicia Keys for the second time, the awards will honour excellence in recording and art.
Lizzo received the most nominations ahead of the ceremony with 8 nods.
Best Pop Solo Performance
Spirit – Beyoncé
Bad Guy – Billie Eilish
Seven Rings – Ariana Grande
Truth Hurts – Lizzo
You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift
Best R’n’B performance
Love Again – Performed by Daniel Caesar and Brandy
Could’ve Been – Performed by H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
Exactly How I Feel – Performed by Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
Roll Some Mo – Performed by Lucky Daye)
Come Home – Performed by Anderson-Paak Featuring André 3000
Best Rap Album
Revenge of the Dreamers III – Dreamville
Igor – Tyler, The Creator
Championships – Meek Mill
i am > i was – 21 Savage
The Lost Boy – YBN Cordae
Best Country Song
Bring My Flowers Now – Performed by Tanya Tucker
Girl Goin’ Nowhere – Performed by Ashley McBryde
It All Comes Out In The Wash – Performed by Miranda Lambert
Some Of It – Performed by Eric Church
Speechless – Performed by Dan + Shay
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Song Of The Year
Always Remember Us This Way – Lady Gaga
Bad Guy – Billie Eilish
Bring Me Flowers Now – Tanya Tucker
Hard Place – H.E.R
Lover – Taylor Swift
Norman F*cking Rockwell – Lana Del Rey
Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi
Truth Hurts – Lizzo
Record Of The Year
Hey Ma – Bon Iver
Bad Guy – Billie Eilish
7 Rings – Ariana Grande
Hard Place – H.E.R
Talk – Khalid
Old Town Rod – Lil Nas X and Billie Ray Cyrus
Truth Hurts – Lizzo
Sunflower – Post Malone and Swae Lee
Album Of The Year
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go – Billie Eilish
I,I – Bon Iver
Norman F*cking Rockwell! – Lana Del Rey
Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her – H.E.R
7 – Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) -Lizzo
Father of the Bride – Vampire Weekend