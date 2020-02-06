The 92nd Academy Awards will be held this Sunday

Here’s a reminder of all the Oscar nominees ahead of the awards

The 92nd annual Academy Awards take place in L.A this weekend.

Joker tops the nominations with 11 nods including Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Director.

Irish actress Saoirse Ronan has received her fourth Oscar nomination for her role in Little Women.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Marriage Story

Little Women

1917

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johannson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Best Director

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Sam Mendes – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Original Screenplay

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

1917, – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Just Mercy – Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

Cinematography

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

1917 – Roger Deakins

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson

Production Design

The Irishman – Bob Shaw and Regina Graves

1917 – Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh

Parasite – Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee

Editing

Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles

Joker – Jeff Groth

Parasite – Jinmo Yang

Original Score

Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women – Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story – Randy Newman

1917 – Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams

The King – Nicholas Britell

Original Song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4

I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman

I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough

Into the Unknown – Frozen 2

Stand Up – Harriet

Costume design

The Irishman – Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit, – Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker – Mark Bridges

Little Women – Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

Make-Up and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari – Don Sylvester

Joker – Alan Robert Murray

1917 – Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker – Matthew Wood, David Acord

Visual Effects

Avengers Endgame

The Irishman

1917

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Dean DeBlois

I Lost My Body – Jeremy Clapin

Klaus – Sergio Pablos

Missing Link – Chris Butler

Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley

Animated Short

Dcera – Daria Kashcheeva

Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry

Kitbull – Rosana Sullivan

Memorable – Bruno Collet

Sister – Siqi Song

The Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre this Sunday, February 9th.