Here are ALL the winners from last night’s Oscars 2020

Hollywood's biggest award show is officially over

By
Sarah Magliocco
-
Hollywood’s biggest award show is officially over, as The Oscars 2020 comes to a close.

There was triumph and disappointment for many at last night’s event, with Parasite, 1917 and Joker being the most-talked about projects from the night.

Parasite is the first ever foreign-language film in the ceremony’s 92-year history to scoop best picture.

Best picture

1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite (WINNER)
Ford v Ferrari

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Renée Zellweger, Judy (WINNER)
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Best actor

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (WINNER)
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite (WINNER)
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Music (original song)

“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough
“Into The Unknown” from Frozen II
“Stand Up” from Harriet
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman (WINNER)
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4
“Glasgow” from Wild Rose

Music (original score)

Joker (WINNER)
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

International feature film

France, Les Misérables
North Macedonia, Honeyland
Poland, Corpus Christi
South Korea, Parasite (WINNER)
Spain, Pain and Glory

Makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell (WINNER)
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917 (WINNER)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best film editing

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Ford v Ferrari (WINNER)
Parasite

Best cinematography

Roger Deakins, 1917 (WINNER)
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best sound mixing

Ad Astra
Joker
1917 (WINNER)
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best sound editing

1917
Ford v Ferrari (WINNER)
Joker
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story (WINNER)
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Documentary short feature

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) (WINNER)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

Documentary feature

American Factory (WINNER)
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

Best costume design

Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Mark Bridges, Joker
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women (WINNER)
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit

Best production design

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (WINNER)
The Irishman
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite

Live-action short film

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window (WINNER)
Saria
A Sister

Best adapted screenplay

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit (WINNER)
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker

Best original screenplay

Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite (WINNER)

Animated short film

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love (WINNER)
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Animated feature film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 (WINNER)

Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (WINNER)
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

