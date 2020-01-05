Will you be tuning in to see who goes home with a Golden Globe?

Here are all the nominees ahead of The Golden Globe Awards tonight

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards are taking place tonight, January 5th 2020.

From glitzy gowns to Hollywood accolades, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association always showcases and honours some of the best acting talent in the industry.

Ahead of the awards, we’re reminding ourselves of the nominations – from best performances to best animation.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Performance By An Actress in A Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actress in A Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ana De Armas – Knives OUt

Awkwafina – The Farewell

Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart

Emma Thompson – Late Night

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig – Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Frozen 2

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Kath Bates – Richard Jewell

Annette Bening – The Report

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks – Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irish Man

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

Best Television Series – Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Jennnifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox – Succession

Kit Harrington – Game Of Thrones

Rami Malek – Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Billy Porter – Pose

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy.

Christina Applegate – Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming A God In Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader – Barr

Ben Platt – The Politician

Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef – Ramy