Here are all the nominees ahead of The Golden Globe Awards tonight

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards are taking place tonight, January 5th 2020.
From glitzy gowns to Hollywood accolades, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association always showcases and honours some of the best acting talent in the industry.
Ahead of the awards, we’re reminding ourselves of the nominations – from best performances to best animation.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Performance By An Actress in A Motion Picture – Drama
Cynthia Erivo Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama
Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actress in A Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Ana De Armas – Knives OUt
Awkwafina – The Farewell
Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart
Emma Thompson – Late Night
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig – Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Frozen 2
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Kath Bates – Richard Jewell
Annette Bening – The Report
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks – Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irish Man
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
Best Television Series – Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Jennnifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox – Succession
Kit Harrington – Game Of Thrones
Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Billy Porter – Pose
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy.
Christina Applegate – Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming A God In Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader – Barr
Ben Platt – The Politician
Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef – Ramy