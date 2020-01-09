Hailey Bieber slams trolls for ‘belittling’ Justin’s chronic illness

Hailey Bieber has slammed trolls for “belittling” her husband’s chronic illness.

Last night, Justin Bieber revealed he’s been diagnosed with Lyme disease in an emotional statement on social media.

Hours after he shared the news, the singer’s wife tweeted: “For those who are trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease. Please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years.”

“Making fun of and belittling a disease you don’t understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself.”

Lyme disease, also known as Lyme borreliosis, is an infectious disease caused by the Borrelia bacterium which is spread by ticks.

In another tweet, the model thanked fellow celebrities who have been diagnosed with the disease for spreading awareness, including Yolanda Hadid.

“I wanna say a huge thank you to @YolandaHadid and @bellahadid and @GiGiHadid for bringing me so much clarity and information on Lyme disease and for helping answer my questions about course of action, symptoms etc. Love you 3 amazing women!”

“And sending so much love to @AvrilLavigne thank you for all you do to educate people about Lyme. You’re amazing.”

Avril replied, “Thank you @haileybieber for your kind words. So sorry to hear about @justinbieber having to go through this awful disease. The fact that it’s hard to diagnose and is so debilitating was something I suffered through also.”