Hailey Beiber opens up about having a ‘scary’ rare genetic disorder

Hailey Bieber has revealed that she has a rare genetic disorder.

The model opened up about the disorder after being trolled for the way her fingers look.

Hailey’s “crooked” fingers are a symptom of the genetic disorder Ectrodactyly Dysplasia.

Ectrodactyly Dysplasia is a malformation of the digits of the hands or feet, which the National Organisation for Rare Disorders says impacts one out of 18,000 newborns.

Posting to her Instagram story, Hailey shared a picture of her hand, writing: “Ok lets get into the pinky conversation…”

“Because Iv’e made fun of myself about this forever so I might as well just tell everyone else why they’re so crooked and scary.”

She then shared an information page on her story.

“So in conclusion please stop roasting me about my pinky fingers.”

