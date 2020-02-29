Hailey Baldwin reveals how Jimmy Fallon helped her rekindle her romance with Justin Bieber

"I feel like Jimmy gets a little credit for helping..."

Hailey Baldwin has revealed that talkshow host Jimmy Fallon helped her rekindle her romance with now-husband Justin Bieber.

Appearing on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, Hailey explained that the last time she was on the show, the party trick that she performed made Justin reach out to her.

Hailey last featured on the show in May of 2018, and was soon spotted with Justin after the episode aired. The pair had dated before splitting in 2016.

“Did you do any party tricks?” Jimmy asked her on last night’s show.

“Well, I say this because the last time you were on our show, you did something that was the most amazing thing ever. Everybody was talking about it, you opened a beer bottle with your teeth.”

Hailey then revealed: “It was really fun and there’s actually another funny story behind this and that is that last time I was here, we did this little party trick where I opened a Corona bottle with my teeth.”

She said that the next morning: “I got a certain phone call from a certain someone and it was a little like ‘Hey, how are you? I saw you on Jimmy Fallon last night.”

“You were looking really good. I love that trick you did. I had no idea you could do that. It’s so cool.’”

“Cut to: I’m now married to that certain someone.”

“I feel like Jimmy gets a little credit for helping me spark. Yup, that is true.”

Jimmy then joked: “You’d think I’d be invited to your wedding,”

“Hey no, I’m joking, I’m joking. By the way, I know ’cause I’ve seen you and Justin many times and you guys are so cute together.”