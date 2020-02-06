Tom Hanks and Rebel Wilson are among the guest presenters

Here is a full list of guest presenters ahead of the Oscars

The 92nd annual Academy Awards take place in Los Angeles this weekend.

The awards, which will have no host, will however have a number of Hollywood stars handing out Oscars on the night.

Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Salma Hayek, Brie Larson and Spike Lee are just some of the A-Listers set to honour the award winners with statuettes.

Utkarsh Ambudkar,Ray Romano, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, and Penélope Cruz will join the line-up alongside Beanie Feldstein, Zack Gottsagen, Diane Keaton and Shia LaBeouf.

George MacKay, Steve Martin, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph and Sigourney Weaver will also make guest appearances.

As will Zazie Beetz, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig.

Tom Hanks, Chris Rock and Taika Waititi were also recently added to the line-up.

Joker leads the Oscar nominations for 2020 with 11 nods.

Irish actress Saoirse Ronan received her fourth Oscars nomination for her role in Little Women.

The awards will take place in Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday night.