Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik fuel reconciliation rumours with cosy snaps

Zayn turns 27 today and stepped out with Gigi to celebrate

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik appear to have confirmed that thay are back together.

The couple have been on and off since their first split in 2018.

The pair were photographed cosying up to one another on a night out in New York City.

Zayn and Gigi 2015 and 2020

People that are meant to be will always find their ways back to each other ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mAKwNS5725 — kylie (@kylieloudavis) January 12, 2020

The pair walked arm-in-arm behind sister Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa – who is dating Bella and Gigi’s brother Anwar.

The group were out to celebrate Zayn’s birthday by having dinner and drinks at Mediterranean–Italian restaurant il Buco.

Gigi and Zayn were first reported to be dating as far back as 2015, directly after he ended his engagement to Perrie Edwards. They confirmed their romance when Gigi starred in the music video for Zayn’s single PILLOWTALK in January 2016

They broke up publicly for the first time in March of 2018, after sharing scripted statements about one another to social media.

However, the couple get back together just a month later in April 2018 – but split again in around the 2019 new year.

The couple were then on and off for the majority of 2019, with Gigi reportedly dating casually. However, the cosy new snaps suggest that 2020 could be the year the couple announce their reconciliation.