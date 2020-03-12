The Hollywood star has found love again

First photos of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas emerge

New couple alert – there were reports earlier this week that Ben Affleck has been quietly dating Ana de Armas, and now their romance has been confirmed.

The Batman star has been dating the new Bond girl, since meeting on the set of their new movie Deep Water.

The film is directed by Adrian Lyne, who made Fatal Attraction, 9 1/2 Weeks, Indecent Proposal and Unfaithful.

It seems their chemistry will be just as electric off-screen, as MailOnline has published photos of the pair looking loved up in Costa Rica.

The rumour mill went into overdrive last week, when the actors were spotted together in Havana.

I guess it's official now. Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck are dating. They look happy. Pics from @dearmasbr pic.twitter.com/MfpvF4PzVS — Walt (@UberKryptonian) March 12, 2020

Well, I guess it's official now. Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas are indeed dating. Hot new couple alert. pic.twitter.com/XURd7QBD7O — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) March 12, 2020

This is Ben’s first public romance so revealing that his divorce to Jennifer Garnier was “the biggest regret” of his life.

The father-of-three has spoken openly about his battles with substance abuse since their split and admitted he walked away from the Batman series in order to stay sober.