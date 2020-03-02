Kim's daughter North is almost seven years old

Fan’s tweet about North West has Kim Kardashian in tears

Kim Kardashian has been moved to tears by a fan’s tweet today.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star took to Twitter to share a sweet tweet about her daughter North West.

One fan posted a side by side of two pictures of mother and daughter.

Omg this pic 😢💕 https://t.co/76rxNiB1OU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 1, 2020

In the first, North is just a toddler, and in the second she is an almost-7-year-old walking alongside Kim.

Kim carries tiny baby North in the first snap, with her daughter walking ahead of her mum in a vibrant orange coat in the second.

Sharing the post, Kim wrote “Omg this pic” completing her tweet with a crying emoji.

I’m sorry, when exactly did this happen? how old am I? who is she? 🥺 @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/7Vbvv0J64B — FELIPE (@felipemnzp) March 1, 2020

She also retweeted another fan’s comparison tweet.

The second tweet is another side by side of paparazzi photos of the mum and daughter taken years apart, as Kim leads a tiny North by the hand.