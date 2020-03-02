Home LA Showbiz Fans have mixed reactions to Kylie Jenner’s new Rapunzel hairstyle

Fans have mixed reactions to Kylie Jenner’s new Rapunzel hairstyle

The billionaire has had her hair compared to a 'rat tail'

By
Goss Team
-
Kylie Jenner has shared a new Rapunzel hairstyle – and there have been mixed reactions online.

The mum-of-one jetted to the Bahamas with her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou and her daughter Stormi.

During her vacation, Kylie shot pool-side looks, sporting a seriously long braided ponytail – and it is intense.

 

out of this world 🪐🤎🤎

self control

While some fans loved the look, a few were quick to say the hairstyle looks ridiculous.

“My sister said your hair looks like it was pulled from the drain,” one fan commented.

“The long plait is a bit creepy,” another user wrote.

“I love her but I instantly thought of a rat tail,” another added.

Kylie has gone ‘bronde’

 

The vacation comes amid rumours she is back with her baby daddy; Travis Scott.

The parents to Stormi, 2, posed together on Kylie’s Instagram stories this weekend, sending fans into overdrive.

