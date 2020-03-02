The billionaire has had her hair compared to a 'rat tail'

Fans have mixed reactions to Kylie Jenner’s new Rapunzel hairstyle

Kylie Jenner has shared a new Rapunzel hairstyle – and there have been mixed reactions online.

The mum-of-one jetted to the Bahamas with her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou and her daughter Stormi.

During her vacation, Kylie shot pool-side looks, sporting a seriously long braided ponytail – and it is intense.

View this post on Instagram out of this world 🪐🤎🤎 A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2020 at 10:20am PST

View this post on Instagram self control A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2020 at 2:32pm PST

While some fans loved the look, a few were quick to say the hairstyle looks ridiculous.

“My sister said your hair looks like it was pulled from the drain,” one fan commented.

“The long plait is a bit creepy,” another user wrote.

“I love her but I instantly thought of a rat tail,” another added.

The vacation comes amid rumours she is back with her baby daddy; Travis Scott.

The parents to Stormi, 2, posed together on Kylie’s Instagram stories this weekend, sending fans into overdrive.