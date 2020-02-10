Home LA Showbiz Fans criticise the Oscars after Luke Perry was left out of the...

Fans criticise the Oscars after Luke Perry was left out of the 2020 memoriam

A number of Hollywood legends did not appear in the memoriam

FOX

Fans have taken to social media to take issue with the Memoriam section of the 2020 Oscars.

While Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas performed a stunning rendition of Yesterday by the Beatles, the Academy Awards remembered some of the industry titans who have lost their lives over the past year.

The tribute opened with an image of Kobe Bryant, who tragically died this month in a helicopter incident.

The image appeared alongside a quote which read “Life is too short to get bogged down and be discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to keep going.”

However, one actor was noticeably absent from the line up.

Luke Perry passed away in 2019 after suffering from a stroke.

The star was well known for his work on 90210 in the 80s and 90s, before becoming a staple character on Netflix’s Riverdale.

The actor also features in Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood, which Brad Pitt was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting actor for his work in.

Fans took to social media to air their issue with his absence.

Horror film legend Sid Haig and 20-year-old actor Cameron Boyce were also missing from the line-up.

