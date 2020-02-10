Fans criticise the Oscars after Luke Perry was left out of the 2020 memoriam

A number of Hollywood legends did not appear in the memoriam

Fans criticise the Oscars after Luke Perry was left out of the...

Fans have taken to social media to take issue with the Memoriam section of the 2020 Oscars.

While Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas performed a stunning rendition of Yesterday by the Beatles, the Academy Awards remembered some of the industry titans who have lost their lives over the past year.

The tribute opened with an image of Kobe Bryant, who tragically died this month in a helicopter incident.

Luke Perry’s last movie was Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The man was more talented than most current actors’ left pinky. Can’t throw his photo up for .4 seconds at the Oscars? That’s some bullshit. pic.twitter.com/J8ucjvIca9 — The Hof (@LaurHof11) February 10, 2020

The image appeared alongside a quote which read “Life is too short to get bogged down and be discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to keep going.”

However, one actor was noticeably absent from the line up.

Luke Perry passed away in 2019 after suffering from a stroke.

Wait a minute? Let me see if I’m understanding this…the Oscars had a memoriam and somehow Luke Perry was excluded despite that he’s in one of the nominated films?! pic.twitter.com/3nth2skJHp — ericastwilight (@ericastwilight) February 10, 2020

The star was well known for his work on 90210 in the 80s and 90s, before becoming a staple character on Netflix’s Riverdale.

The actor also features in Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood, which Brad Pitt was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting actor for his work in.

Fans took to social media to air their issue with his absence.

Luke Perry wasn’t in the In Memorial?? He was literally in one of the most nominated films of the night!! Disrespectful!! 😒 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qILlmPLTgr — Jesse Manuel Quiles (@_jessemanuel_) February 10, 2020

Horror film legend Sid Haig and 20-year-old actor Cameron Boyce were also missing from the line-up.