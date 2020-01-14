The exhibition may be an homage to Britney, rather than a collection of her work

EXCLUSIVE: Reports of European exhibition of Britney Spears’ art are ‘not true’

While Britney Spears may be renowned for her musical talents, the star is also an artist.

Britney is known to have a passion for painting, and a French gallery is paying homage to her work.

Gallery Sympa, in Figeac, has announced via Instagram that it is playing host to a Britney Spears exhibition on January 18th.

The special exhibition, which runs between 6-9pm, is titled “Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!” The show gets its name from an Instagram caption of Britney’s, which showcases her painting.

Despite the show being widely reported as “Britney’s first solo art exhibition,” a rep for the musician told Goss.ie that the rumour “isn’t true.”

The source denied that the collection is an authentic presentation of Britney’s work.

The iconic musician has sold her art work in the past.

A painting of hers sold for $10,000 in 2017. All the money went to victims of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting.

It remains unclear which other artworks will be on display, and whether the exhibition is a collection of works about Britney, or will feature actual works painted by the singer.

A rep for the gallery has been contacted for comment.