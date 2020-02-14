Home LA Showbiz Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova announce the birth of their third child

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova announce the birth of their third child

They shared such sweet photos

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have announced the birth of their third child.

The couple welcomed a baby girl on January 30th, 2020, and confirmed the news on Thursday night via Instagram.

Anna, who had a c-section, shared two sweet photos that were taken just seconds after their daughter was delivered.

She simply captioned the posts: “My Sunshine 01.30.2020.”

Instagram

Enrique also shared an adorable photo of him holding his baby girl.

The newborn, who doesn’t appear to have a name yet, was wearing a cute pink and blue bow in all the snaps.

Enrique and Anna are already parents to 2-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas, who they welcomed in December 2017.

 

