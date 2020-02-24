Emily Ratajkowski shares wedding photos on two year anniversary

Emily Ratajkowski has shared throwback wedding photos – as she celebrates two years of marriage.

The actress and model wed Sebastian Bear-McClad in New York City, surprising fans all over the world.

The couple enjoyed a whirlwind romance on the lead up to their special day.

In sweet posts on her Instagram story Emily, 28, shared photos from their wedding day.

In one black and white throwback she wrote “love you more every year”.

The Gone Girl star previously revealed how she kept her nuptials a complete secret.

“So what was nice about City Hall was it was just for us, it was with our close friends,” she said.

“I put on a Zara suit and a funny hat I had custom made and we just went down there and it was a real private moment for us.

“And no one found out about it until the afternoon when I got a call from my publicist being like, ‘Hello?’”