Ellen DeGeneres entertains fans by FaceTimeing famous friends while her show is off air

Ellen Degeneres has video-called a number of famous celebrities to entertain her fans.

The 62-year-old has been forced to suspend filming on her talk show due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has found another way to make fans smile.

In a bid to cheer-up her followers, Ellen has posted a series of hilarious videos on her Instagram as she contacted big names in Hollywood.

Her most recent catch-up was with movie star Kevin Hart, and he talked about how he is spending quality time with his children while they’re being homeschooled.

View this post on Instagram

“My son keeps lying to me, telling me he’s on break when I know he’s not,” he joked.

He also revealed that he’s working on new comedy material in front of his family.

“I’m working on my set here in the house,” he admitted. “I’ve been bombing a lot. Nobody’s laughing.”

Earlier this week, the comedian contacted Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and asked him how he was finding the self-isolation period.

View this post on Instagram

“I’m just sitting here enjoying my wonderful family, and not much other than that,” the singer responded

Ellen also wished Adam a happy birthday. He turned 41 on the 18th of March.

Ellen has also shared videos of her FaceTiming other majors celebs, including John Legend, Chrissiy Teigen, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.