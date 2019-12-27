Drake speaks out about his feud with Pusha T and Kanye West

Drake has spoken out about his respective feuds with Pusha T and Kanye West.

The rapper opened up during a candid interview on the Rap Radar podcast, and spoke about his famous diss track battle with Pusha T last year.

Their feud reached a breaking point when Pusha released ‘The Story of Adidon,’ in which he accused Drake of “hiding” his son Adonis, who he had yet to speak publicly about.

When asked if Pusha went “too far” by revealing his child to the world, Drake said it was a “genius play” in the game of chess.

Although he tipped his hat to Pusha’s chess move, Drake said: “I have no desire to ever mend anything with that person. That situation just went where it went and there is no turning back.”

Drake then explained why he didn’t announce the birth of his son to the world sooner.

He said: “To be honest with you, I did a DNA test for my son and it came back to us and it said the DNA test got ruined in transit and they couldn’t be 100 percent sure that that was my son or not.”

“So, I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn’t want to go tell the world that that was my son and it wasn’t.”

The Canadian rapper also addressed his feud with Kanye West, which erupted in September 2018.