Drake reveals COVID-19 test results

The rapper had been in contact with an NBA player diagnosed with the disease

Drake has revealed he has been tested for COVID-19.

The Canadian rapper was asked to be tested for Coronavirus, after coming in contact with NBA player Kevin Durant, who just tested positive for the disease this week.

But the Hotline Bling singer told fans that he thankfully tested negative for the virus.

Speaking on an Instagram Live, the star said: “you know I had to do a test the other day, yeah I had to get tested. But it came back negative though,” he added.

Drake, 33, and had come on the live with his father Dennis Graham, to share the happy the news.

The singer had been in self-isolation in his home in Toronto, after hanging out with NBA player Kevin Durrant, who later tested positive for COVID-19.

