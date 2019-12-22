Demi Lovato SPLITS from new boyfriend Austin Wilson

"She's very focused on her sobriety and God"

Demi Lovato has reportedly split from her model boyfriend Austin Wilson.

The star was rumoured to be dating model Austin, with the pair making things Insta-official in November.

E! News reports that the couple parted ways due to having incompatible lifestyles.

“Their lifestyles were not meshing,” a source said.

“She’s very focused on her sobriety and God and it wasn’t a good fit for that. She’s still working on herself and committed to that.”

“She’s sticking with what she has been doing and working on her music,” the source continued.

“That’s her focus and nothing is going to change it.”

“They decided it was best to go their separate ways. There are no hard feelings it just wasn’t going to work with him.”

It’s currently unclear how the ex couple met, however, they appear to have both been friends with Thomas Trussell III, who recently died of an overdose.