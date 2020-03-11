Coachella music festival officially postponed amid coronavirus fears

"This decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty"

Coachella music festival traditionally kicks off the global festival season every April.

However, the festival has been officially postponed until October amid coronavirus fears.

A number of events have been cancelled across the world this week, as authorities hope to stop the spread of the virus.

Goldenvoice, who organise the festival, have now postponed it until October at the request of local health authorities.

Coachella will now take place on the weekends of October 9, 10 and 11 and 16, 17 and 18 instead of next month.

A quarter of a million people attend Coachella every year, posing a huge contamination risk as the numbers of individuals becoming sick with COVID-19 continue to increase.

More than 1,000 confirmed cases of the illness and 28 deaths have occurred in the US.

The statement from organisers Goldenvoice reads:

“At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns.”

“While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously.”

“We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott will headline in October as planned.