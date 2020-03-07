Christian Bale cast as a villain in Marvel film

We can't wait for this!

Christian Bale has been cast as a villain in an upcoming Marvel film.

American actress Tessa Thompson revealed the news during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, and said Christian will play a bad guy in Thor: Love And Thunder.

She said: “Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic.”

“I’ve read the script. I can’t tell you much,” she added.

Tessa is set to star in the film alongside Natalie Portman, who will play Lady Thor.

The film is being written and directed by New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi.