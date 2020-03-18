Chrissy Teigen DEFENDS Vanessa Hudgens amid backlash over her coronavirus comments

The actress made some 'insensitive' comments about the COVID-19 outbreak

Chrissy Teigen has defended Vanessa Hudgens, after the actress came under fire over comments she made about the coronavirus outbreak.

The 34-year-old model posted numerous tweets defending Vanessa, who was branded “heartless” over comments she made during an Instagram Live earlier this week.

She wrote: “sometimes people, especially famous people, are gonna say really stupid s**t. & so are you.”

“and they, and u, will learn from it & hopefully their history says they’re good. it’s ok. and at the same time, wow they really had a dumb f***in moment. but u don’t have [to] ruin their lives.” [sic]

The High School Musical star faced online criticism earlier this week when she complained that the idea of being self-isolated until July was “bulls**t”.

However, Vanessa has since apologised for her comments on Twitter.