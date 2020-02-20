"Jenna has a special place in his heart..."

Channing Tatum reacts to the news of ex-wife Jenna Dewan’s engagement

On Wednesday, Jenna Dewan announced that she is engaged to partner Steve Kazee.

Her ex-husband Channing Tatum, who she was married to for a decade, is reportedly “very happy” for the couple – who are expecting a child together.

Jenna and Channing also share and co-parent their daughter Everly.

“Channing is very happy for Jenna and Steve’s engagement,” a friend told E! News.

“Channing has expressed that he is happy Jenna is in a good place and has moved on.”

“Jenna has a special place in his heart since she is the mother of their child, but they have both moved on and are happy in their new relationships,” the insider said.

“Channing’s main priority and concern is his daughter, and him and Jenna are both happy to have worked out a co-parenting agreement.”

Jenna and Steve have been relatively private about their relationship, which became public knowledge in February 2019, when Steve payed homage to Jenna in a romantic Valentine’s Day post.

Channing has also moved on from their decade long relationship, and is dating singer Jessie J.