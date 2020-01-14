Channing Tatum and Jessie J spotted together – one month after split

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have been spotted out and about together, one month after their split.

According to E! News, the former couple were seen shopping home furnishing store Restoration Hardware on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.

A source said: “They were both dressed down in sweats and trying to be low-key.”

“No PDA but both were in great moods and together the whole time while giving their opinions on different items.”

The news comes after Channing was reportedly spotted on celebrity dating app Raya recently, sparking rumours he’s back on the dating scene.

A separate insider said: “He’s been on Raya for a few weeks. He would love to be dating someone and is not shy about it.”

“He wants to have fun again and he doesn’t care if he meets someone online, a set up or just walking down the street.”