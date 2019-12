It's all over

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have reportedly split.

The pair started dating late last year, after Channing announced his separation from Jenna Dewan in April 2018.

A source told UsWeekly: “Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago. They are still really close and still good friends.”

Meanwhile, Channing’s ex-wife Jenna is expecting a baby with her new boyfriend Steve Kazee.