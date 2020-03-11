Celine Dion postpones concerts as she is tested for Coronavirus

Celine Dion has been forced to postpone two of her upcoming gigs – after falling ill.

The Canadian singer was even tested for Coronavirus – but she revealed the test results came back negative and she is instead suffering from a bad cold.

Taking to social media her team made the announcement.

“On Monday night, a day after completing a six-show run in the New York area, Céline began feeling the symptoms of a common cold,” read a post on her official Facebook page.

“The symptoms persisted into Tuesday, and her doctors instructed her to rest for the next 5-7 days. After testing her, the doctors concluded that her virus was not related to COVID-19.”

“I’m so sorry for disappointing my fans in Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh,” Celine added in a statement. “I hope everyone understands.”

Celine has now rescheduled her March 11 performance at Capital One Arena for Nov. 16, 2020, and her March 13 performance at PPG Paints Arena for Nov. 18, 2020.

“Performances of her COURAGE WORLD TOUR are expected to resume on Tuesday, March 24 in Denver, CO at the Pepsi Center as initially scheduled,” the announcement added.