Cardi B plans to donate royalties from Coronavirus remix to help those affected by COVID-19

Cardi B plans to donate royalties from Coronavirus remix to help those...

Cardi B has announced plans to donate the royalties from her Coronavirus remix to help those affected by COVID-19.

The 27-year-old went viral this week when DJ iMarkkeyz transformed her social media rant about the coronavirus into a rap song.

After the song started climbing the charts, a fan tweeted: “Yo if y’all are getting royalties off of this @iamcardib @iMarkkeyz maybe u could consider donating a part of it to food banks of shelters that are probably flooded with new people needing help?”

DJ iMarkkeyz replied, “That was my goal, ” before Cardi shared his tweet and wrote: “YES! THATS WHAT WE GOING TO DO!”

YES !THATS WHAT WE GOING TO DO ! Keep in mind you don’t get your money right away …but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus .We will Donate ! https://t.co/ehAo8TCUhN — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 17, 2020

“Keep in mind you don’t get your money right away …but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus.” We will donate!”

DJ iMarkkeyz made the song after Cardi uploaded a hilarious rant about the coronavirus outbreak on Instagram.

Check out the original rant below: