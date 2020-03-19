WATCH: Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson recreate HILARIOUS KUWTK scene

The couple are currently cooped up amid the coronavirus outbreak

With the current global coronavirus outbreak forcing people to spend time indoors and with only immediate household members, many have been sharing their social distancing antics on social media.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are no different, with the couple entertaining their fans on TikTok.

A clip which shows the couple recreating a notorious scene from Keeping up With the Kardashians is currently going viral online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Mar 17, 2020 at 9:50am PDT

Cara takes on the role of Scott Disick, while Ashley does her best impression of Kourtney Kardashian in the clip.

The clip shows the famous scene where Poosh creator Kourtney attempts to end a conversation with Scott by saying “ABCDEFG.”

“So, are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?” Cara mouths in the viral clip.

“ABCDEFG I have to go,” Ashley replies, playing Kourtney’s character. “It’s just a phrase I like to use… It means the conversation is over. G…goodbye!”

Production on Cara’s film Carnival Row was recently halted due to COVID-19.

To help you through this strange time, Goss.ie’s Founder and CEO Ali Ryan is flying solo to bring you some top tips for self-isolation on The Gosscast.

We have an exclusive interview with new Dancing With The Stars winner Lottie Ryan, who talks frankly about what it was like dealing with so much online backlash during the series, plus we’re bringing you all the HAPPY news stories this week:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: