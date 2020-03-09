Camila Cabello opens up about ‘exhausting’ relationship with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello has opened up about her relationship with fellow musician Shawn Mendes.
Expressing that they are “exhaustingly” in love, the star told Jimmy Hill that while they are happy their relationship, they don’t have the time to see each other more than they currently do.
“I want more, we want more, but honestly we’re being in our twenties,” Camilla said when asked if they had any future plans to collaborate on music together after the success of their song Señorita.
“No, not even like that. Just like being in love is exhausting, it takes it out of you.”
“We can’t even go to the studio, we can’t, yeah. We’re trying to calm down.”
“Too busy in other ways?” the interviewer joked.
“No, no. I meant emotionally! Dang it,” she laughed.
The couple have been dating for around 8 months, after first meeting all the way back in 2014.
The pair confirmed their romance to the public in September of 2019.