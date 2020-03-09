Camila Cabello opens up about ‘exhausting’ relationship with Shawn Mendes

"We're trying to calm down."

Camila Cabello has opened up about her relationship with fellow musician Shawn Mendes.

Expressing that they are “exhaustingly” in love, the star told Jimmy Hill that while they are happy their relationship, they don’t have the time to see each other more than they currently do.

“I want more, we want more, but honestly we’re being in our twenties,” Camilla said when asked if they had any future plans to collaborate on music together after the success of their song Señorita.