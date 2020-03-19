"I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive"

Bond Girl gives fans an update on her coronavirus recovery

Bond girl Olga Kurylenko has given fans an update after confirming that she has the coronavirus COVID-19.

The 40-year-old actress, who who starred alongside Daniel Craig in Quantum of Solace, told fans she was practicing self-isolation earlier this week.

Today, she shared an update on her condition, explaining that she is recovering well after her diagnosis.

“Hello everyone! I’m feeling better today. My fever is gone! I hear people can’t figure out where I currently am. I’m in London,” she wrote.

“How do I know it’s coronavirus and not just a flu? I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive.”

“What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as treatment? NONE! I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain.”

“However, I do take vitamins and supplements. Please note that these vitamins do NOT cure Coronavirus but only help the immune system be stronger in order to fight!”

The star shared that she takes Vitamin B5, Vitamin E, Bitamin C, Curcumin, Zinc, and Colloidal Silver. The actress urged her followers to take supplements too, to boost their immune systems.

