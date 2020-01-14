Billie Eilish confirmed to perform Bond 25 theme tune

Billie Eilish will perform the theme song for the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die.

The 18-year-old wrote the title song with her brother FINNEAS, making her the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song.

Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the producers of No Time To Die, said: “We are excited to announce that Billie and FINNEAS have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time To Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film.”

Billie said, “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

FINNEAS added, “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live And Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. But his peace is short-lived as his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help.

The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time To Die hits cinemas in the UK and Ireland in April.