Beyoncé pays tribute to late Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Maria

Beyoncé has paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Maria.

The NBA player died in a helicopter crash on Sunday with his 13-year-old daughter on board.

There were also 7 others on board the fatal flight who also lost their lives.

Taking to Instagram superstar Beyoncé paid tribute to the 41-year-old and young Gianna by sharing three photos of the pair.

“I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens. You are deeply missed beloved Kobe,” she wrote.

Kobe is survived by his wife Vanessa Bryant, and daughters 17-year-old Natalia, 3-year-old Bianka and 7-month-old Capri.

The broken-hearted mother of four took to Instagram today to break her silence following the tragedy.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them,” she said.

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”

Vanessa continued: “We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now.”

“I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.”

Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z often sit courtside for NBA games.

Jay-Z attended Kobe’s last game for the Lakers.