Ben Affleck reportedly dating this Bond girl

The A-lister was spotted on vacation with the brunette

Ben Affleck is rumoured to now be dating a James Bond actress.

The Hollywood star has been linked to Ana de Armas – who stars in the upcoming James Bond: No Time To Die movie.

Page Six has reported that Ana, 31, and Ben, 47, were spotted together in Havana, having “flirty fun”.

“They were beaming. I saw Ana grab Ben’s arm as they walked out together, they looked super happy – she’s absolutely stunning,” one onlooker told the publication.

And apparently the pair were overheard speaking Spanish together.

It comes just weeks after Ben admitted that his biggest regret in life was his divorce to Jennifer Garner.

Ben and Jennifer have three children together and officially divorced in 2018.