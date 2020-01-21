She confirmed that she has given birth

Ashley Graham announces the arrival of her first child

Model Ashley Graham has given birth to her first child.

The plus-size model confirmed the birth in a post on her Instagram story.

In the post, the model hinted that she had welcomed a baby boy as expected.

“At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better,” she wrote.

“Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time.”

The message ended with the date “1.18.2020” and a blue heart – confirming that her new arrival is a little boy.

She previously explained that she was expecting a baby boy in an interview with Ellen back in November.

Ashley announced the pregnancy during her 9th wedding anniversary in August.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!” she posted at the time.

“Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin Life is about to get even better.”