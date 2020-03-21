Ariana Grande files restraining order against obsessed fan who turned up at her home

Ariana Grande files restraining order against obsessed fan who turned up at...

Ariana Grande and her mother Joan have both filed for a restraining order against a man who turned up at the singer’s house last weekend.

The 26-year-old and her mother are seeking protection from the crazy fan, after he managed to bypass security at her LA home.

According to TMZ, a man in his 20s snuck onto her property and knocked on the pop star’s front door at around 2pm on Saturday.

A property manager answered the door and told the man that Ariana wasn’t home, and subsequently called the police.

Officers arrived and arrested the intruder, and it’s believed he allegedly spit on one of the cops while he was being handcuffed.

Sources have also said a love note was found on the man, which reportedly included directions to Ariana’s house.

He was booked for misdemeanour trespassing and felony battery, in relation to the alleged spitting.

The incident came just two weeks after Ariana was the victim of a hoax 911 call, after someone called the emergency services to report a phony shooting at her home in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, police officers were sent to investigate the report, but once they arrived they realised the 911 call was a hoax.