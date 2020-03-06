Are they back on? Khloé Kardashian reacts to shirtless photo of cheating ex Tristan Thompson

Fans won't be happy about this

Are they back on? Khloé Kardashian reacts to shirtless photo of cheating...

Khloé Kardashian has fuelled rumours that she’s reignited her romance with Tristan Thompson.

On Thursday night, Kardashian superfan Myleeza Mingo reposted a photo of Tristan exercising while shirtless on Twitter.

Myleeza tagged Khloé, and wrote: “You know what…I understand now girl.”

Responding to her post, Khloé cheekily replied with a series of laughing emojis.

Khloé’s response has raised a lot of eyebrows, as it’s pretty obvious Tristan has been trying to win her back for months.

The reality star famously dumped the NBA player last February, after he hooked up with Jordyn Woods at a house party.

But in recent months, it looks like the Kardashian family have forgiven Tristan for being unfaithful to Khloé.

In a teaser for the upcoming season of KUWTK, Khloé’s sister extends an olive branch to Tristan by inviting him to dinner.

Khloé’s reaction to Tristan’s topless photo comes just days after he left another flirty comment on her Instagram feed.

Under a sexy snap of Khloé in her underwear, Tristan commented, “Saucy,” alongside some suggestive emojis.

Although she has previously said she would never take him back, maybe Khloé has changed her mind…