Andy Cohen confirms he’s tested positive for coronavirus

The TV host has urged people to stay at home to protect themselves and others

Andy Cohen has confirmed that he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Instagram, the Bravo star shared a selfie from self-isolation.

He wrote: “After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus.”

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Andy would film his late-night talk show ‘What What Happens Live’ from his apartment, but that’s no longer happening.

“As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better,” he continued.

“I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Andy is the latest celebrity to contract the coronavirus – following actors Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, and Olga Kurylenko.

