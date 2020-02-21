Amanda Bynes apologises for calling people ‘ugly’ on Twitter as she finally introduces her mystery fiancé

Amanda Bynes apologises for calling people ‘ugly’ on Twitter as she finally...

Amanda Bynes has apologised for calling people ugly on Twitter, as she finally introduced her mystery fiancé in a video posted on Instagram.

The 33-year-old introduced her fiancé Paul Michael to fans on Thursday night, after announcing her shock engagement on Valentine’s Day.

In the video, Amanda says: “Hey everyone. This is Paul, my fiancee, I’m so lucky. As you can see, he’s drop-dead gorgeous, and he’s also the best person on the face of the Earth.”

She continued: “I just wanted to post a video to say sorry to everyone whom I called ugly on Twitter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on Feb 20, 2020 at 7:29pm PST

“I was feeling so ugly at the time and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out.”

“Now I have remained sober for over a year, same with Paul, and I just want to let you know that I love you guys and I’m so happy now. I’m so lucky and I feel like I got what’s mine, and that is Paul.”

It’s believed Amanda and Paul have only been seeing each other for two or three months, after meeting at Alcoholics Anonymous classes.

The former child star has been working on her sobriety, ever since she suffered a stress-induced relapse early last year.

In March 2019, TMZ reported that Amanda was being cared for by professionals at a clinic in Los Angeles.

Sources said that the pressure of being back in the public eye, and trying to get back into acting, was “too much, too soon” for Amanda.

The actress relapsed months after she opened up to Paper magazine about her ongoing battle with addiction and her mental health.

Amanda was diagnosed with bipolar disorder a few years ago, and has been in and out of mental health facilities over the past decade.

But in recent years, the 32-year-old seemed to be doing well as she started studying at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles.