Amanda Bynes announces she’s ENGAGED

Amanda Bynes has announced that she’s engaged.

The former child star shared the news in an Instagram post on Valentine’s Day.

The 33-year-old shared a photo of her hand wearing an engagement ring, and wrote: “Engaged to tha love of my life.”

It’s not known who Amanda is engaged to, but PEOPLE has reported that she met him at the end of last year.

The news comes days after Amanda showed off what appears to be a new face tattoo of a heart.

It’s believed Amanda is currently staying in a sober living house, after she suffered a stress-induced relapse last year.

In March 2019, TMZ reported that Amanda was being cared for by professionals at a clinic in Los Angeles.

Sources said that the pressure of being back in the public eye, and trying to get back into acting, was “too much, too soon” for Amanda.

The actress relapsed months after she opened up to Paper magazine about her ongoing battle with addiction and her mental health.

Amanda was diagnosed with bipolar disorder a few years ago, and has been in and out of mental health facilities over the past decade.

But in recent years, the 32-year-old seemed to be doing well as she started studying at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles.