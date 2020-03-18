Amanda Bynes announces she is pregnant with her first child

Amanda Bynes has caused huge pregnancy speculation after she and former fiancé Paul Michael both shared photos of an ultrasound on Instagram.

Both Amanda and Paul swiftly deleted the pictures mere minutes after posting.

Posting the snap to her feed, Amanda wrote: “Baby on board.”

Amanda Bynes announces that she’s pregnant with her first child 👶: “Baby on board!” pic.twitter.com/i38RRLkurx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 18, 2020

Paul also shared the ultrasound on his story, writing: “Baby in the making.”

Amanda and Paul became engaged on Valentine’s Day 2020, but split three weeks ago.

It is not known if the pair have rekindled their romantic relationship.

The former couple met while in the same sober living facility more than two months ago.

Amanda’s attorney, David A. Esquibias, reportedly gave a statement to E! News regarding the pregnancy announcement.

“When I saw the Instagram posts I immediately launched an investigation in to their origin,” he told the publication.

“Since then I have been successful in causing these posts to be removed. I ask the media and the public to afford Amanda privacy during these difficult times.”