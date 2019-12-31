Alex Pettyfer announces engagement to Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex, model Toni Garrn

"On to 2020 as a wifey"

Actor Alex Pettyfer has announced his third engagement.

The Wild Child actor popped the question to girlfriend of ten months Toni Garrn.

Toni took to Instagram to share a snap of her engagement ring.

Alongside the snap she wrote: “Christmas Eve the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever.”

“He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is – so yes I cannot wait to spend every day (well almost) of my life with you @alexpettyfer.”

Alex shared the same snap, writing: “Some people marry their best friend / Some people marry their soulmate / I got both.”

Alex is best known for his roles in Magic Mike and Wild Child, where he starred opposite Emma Roberts.

Toni and Alex were first linked on February 24th when they attended Elton John’s Oscar party together.

