Actor a no-show at Golden Globes due to devastating Australian bushfires

The 55-year-old star is protecting his home and family from the devastation

Actor Russell Crowe was a no-show at the Golden Globes in L.A last night due to the devastating Australian bush fires.

The 55-year-old actor from Wellington, New Zealand has lived most of his life in Australia.

Last night the star won Best Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture for TV for his role in The Loudest Voice.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon presented the award at the 77th annual Golden Globes award ceremony.

Upon revealing the winner, Jennifer gave the news that he was not at the ceremony as he was protecting his home and family from the spreading fires.

“Russell Crowe could not be here with us tonight because he is at home in Australia protecting his family from the devastating bushfires.”

In the event he won his award, Russell sent a letter to be read as his acceptance speech.

“Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based,” the letter began.

“We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is.”

“That way we all have a future, thank you.”

This is Russell’s second Golden Globe award, he won Best Actor in a Motion Picture drama back in 2002 for his role in A Beautiful Mind.