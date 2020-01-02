21-year-old rapper found dead

The cause of death has yet to be confirmed

21-year-old rapper Lexii Alijai has been found dead.

The up-and-coming star passed away yesterday, and a cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Born in Minnesota in 1998, the rapper featured on Kehlani’s 2015 track Jealous.

Taking to Facebook, her cousin Raeisah Khan confirmed the news with a sweet tribute: “You’re a real Legend. If you know her or heard her music you’d feel chills,” he wrote.

“Rest in paradise you’ll never be forgotten!”

“I’m so lost for words…my beautiful cousin with so much talent & Unique soul. It’s too soon.”

Kehlani responded to the news on Twitter, expressing her grief.

“Just got the worst fuckin news ever. my heart is BROKE. F*CK,” she wrote.

Paying tribute to the young rapper, Kehlani shared photos of the star.

“Lex sold her mixtape for 100$ a pop cuz Nip did it and proved it could be done SELF BELIEF LION HEARTED,” she wrote, in reference to the late Nipsey Hussle.

Kehlani reflected on her own mortality in the wake of her deep loss.

“Something bout the way it taste make me feel so alive, I’m tryna experience shit cause I know one day I’m gon’ die!! LONG LIVE LEX,” she tweeted.

Lexii, full name Alexis Alijai Lynch released her first and only full-length album Growing Pains in September 2017.