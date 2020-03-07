Lottie Ryan reveals why she’s had to limit her time on social media

Lottie Ryan reveals why she’s had to limit her time on social...

Lottie Ryan has revealed she’s had to limit her time on social media, to protect her mental health.

The radio presenter, who is currently taking part in RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars, tries her best to avoid negativity on “toxic” platforms – such as Instagram and Twitter.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, she said: “I try not to look at anything negative on social media ever. I like to live in a bubble of ignorance.”

“It’s not the real world, it can be incredible for connecting people and I use it for keeping in touch with cousins who live abroad and obviously I use it at work.”

“But I would definitely be very cautious of how much of it I allow into my headspace because unfortunately, it can be a toxic platform,” she continued.

“And I just personally try not to look at that stuff.”

“You just have to be strict about it, whether it’s the amount of time you spend on it or who you follow, you have to protect your mental health.”