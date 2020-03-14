James Kavanagh urges people to ditch partying during Coronavirus outbreak – as he says ‘our sesh will come’

James Kavanagh has urged people to not party and stick to the social distancing recommendations during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Irish government have recommended said that indoor events with 100 or more people should be cancelled, and urged people “not to socialise” and admitted people’s social lives need to change during this period of self-isolation.

Taking to Twitter social media star and TV presenter James Kavanagh said he now realises how serious COVID-19 has become, and urged his followers to ditch partying for now.

“Yesterday I was v “ah this is all a bit much, let’s party our way through it” but I’ve had a change of heart,” he wrote.

“From listening to experts & receiving messages from healthcare peeps, the better we act now, the better the outcome will be. Our sesh will come